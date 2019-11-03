Arkansas State bowling rolls to third place run at Track Kat Klash

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
HOUSTON, TX. (11/3/19) – Julia Huren earned All-tournament honors as the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling finished in third-place at the Track Kat Klash tournament in Houston Texas, Sunday.
“I would have liked to have been in the championship match,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “But getting third in an elite field Is a start in the right direction. We had an exciting match with Sam Houston State as we were down 3-0 and came back to win 4-3. We showed true championship qualities.”
Westland, Mich., native Huren, who finished in the top-five, earned all-tournament honors after when she knocked down 1,064 pins for an impressive 212.80 average. Louisiana Tech’s Danielle Jedlicki was awarded MVP after she recorded a tournament-high 1,105 pins for a 221 average.
To kick off the final day of competition, the Red Wolves defeated North Carolina A&T 4-1, to advance to the second round, to face familiar foe McKendree. The Scarlet and Black couldn’t find momentum when it dropped a 4-1 contest to the Bearcats. Arkansas State fell in a 3-0 hole in a battle for third place, but resilience when it clawed back to defeat Sam Houston State 4-3.
Nebraska earned first-place honors in the tournament as McKendree finished in second. The home team, Sam Houston State earned fourth while North Carolina A&T rounded out the top-5.
The Arkansas State bowling team will return to action Nov. 15, when it competes in the SFA Ladyjack Classic in Kenosha, WI.
