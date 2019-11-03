Jonesboro police respond to suicidal person, false imprisonment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was taken to a local hospital Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a local restaurant with two people inside a bathroom, according to Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that officers got a call around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3 about the person, who claimed to be armed and threatening suicide at a local hotel in the 3000 block of South Caraway Road.
“They received a call from someone threatening to shoot himself and everyone in the hotel if the police did not speak with him,” police said in the post. “Officer Austin Morgan made the initial contact via telephone with Paul Durham, 31, and other officers began searching the motel.”
From there, police said that Durham was spotted on Caraway Road near the Super 8 Motel and fled on foot. He then went into the Lazari’s restaurant.
“(He) barricaded himself, along with an adult female and juvenile female, in the women’s bathroom. The restaurant was evacuated while officers maintained contact with Durham,” police said.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said Durham did not have a gun on him, opened the door to the restroom and was taken into custody.
“He stated to the officers that he had consumed a large amount of controlled substance. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for a potential suicide,” the post noted.
Durham may face false imprisonment, communicating a false alarm and possession of drug paraphernalia charges in connection with the case.
