Lyon football upsets #12 OUAZ, first win over ranked opponent in modern era

The Scots climbed their way back and made it a one-possession game in the opening minutes of the second quarter. A 43-yard pass from Bradford to Satterfield got the Scots started on the drive before Braswell picked up 11 yards on the ground to set up Lyon on the OUAZ three-yard line. The Scots then went to play action and faked a handoff as Bradford found Damien Carrol in the back of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown. The Scots converted on the two-point conversion on a rush by Kaine Aaron to pull within three at 14-11.