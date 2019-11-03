Man killed in Oregon County crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man died Saturday after a one-vehicle crash in Missouri, according to an online traffic crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael E. Brown, 48, Ravenden was traveling east in a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta on Route V, one mile east of Myrtle, around 8 p.m. Nov. 2 when the crash happened.
The report noted that the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a driveway approach, overturned multiple times and ejecting him.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said in the report.
