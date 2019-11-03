Poplar Bluff police search for shooting suspect

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Saturday night.
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to the 500 Blk of E. Harper in reference to a subject who had been shot.
At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and eventually flown to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.
Carlos James Wallace was identified as the suspect in the incident.
Wallace is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm, as well as several additional outstanding felony warrants.
Wallace should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776.
