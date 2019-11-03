Search underway for armed and dangerous suspect in Poplar Bluff shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, Nov. 2.
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, investigators have identified Carlos James Wallace as the suspect in that shooting.
Wallace is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, in addition to several outstanding felony warrants.
Officers were called out to the 500 block of East Harper Street in response to a person who had been shot.
When officers got on scene, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and eventually flown to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment.
Anyone with information on Wallace's whereabouts is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573 785-5776.
Chief Danny Whiteley says multiple agencies helped with the investigation including the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sikeston Department of Public Safety Special Operations Group.
