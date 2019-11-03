Valley View beats Brookland in 4A State Volleyball Championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View volleyball continues their dynasty but it wasn’t an easy one Saturday in Hot Springs.
Brookland won the 2nd set to level the match but the Lady Blazers won the next 2 to claim their 5th straight state championship.
Margie McGee’s crew win 5 consecutive state titles for the first time in program history. Valley View now has 14 state championships. Nancy Rodriguez’s Lady Bearcats put up a great effort all week and to reach the finals for the first time since 2016.
