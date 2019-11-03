Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/1/19)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch all 4 nominees from November 1st here.
Salem (Peyton Barker game winning TD in overtime)
Nominee number 1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Peyton Barker gave Salem the lead in overtime with a touchdown run. It would be the game winning score in a 12-6 victory over EPC. The Greyhounds clinched the 2A-3 title and a first round bye in the state playoffs.
Rivercrest (Kam Turner loses pigskin, gets it back for TD)
Nominee number 2 is Rivercrest. Kam Turner loses the pigskin but doesn’t give up on the play. He gets the ball back and finds the end zone. The Colts beat Cave City 54-7 to improve their chances of a home playoff game.
Rector (Max Ford TD run)
Our third nominee is Rector. Max Ford finds the end zone for one of his 6 touchdowns on the evening. The Cougars beat Marked Tree 39-14 to move to 6-3 on the season and clinch a playoff spot.
Southside (Alex Palmer TD run)
Our final nominee is Southside. Alex Palmer goes up the gut for a touchdown. The Southerners beat Mills 50-23 to move to 7-2 on the season.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.