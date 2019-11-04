Arkansas State K Blake Grupe & DB Darreon Jackson earn SBC weekly honors

Georgia Southern, junior running back, Wesley Kennedy III shined on the national stage as the Eagles upset No. 20 Appalachian State on Thursday night. The junior carried the ball 13 times for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-21 win. The second score was a 68-yard run to open the second half. Kennedy III has seven rushing touchdowns, and eight total, in the four games he’s played this season. He’s also rushed for more than 115 yards in each of the past three games and has become the first Eagle with three straight games of two+ rushing touchdowns since Matt Breida had four straight in 2015.