Arkansas State K Blake Grupe & DB Darreon Jackson earn SBC weekly honors

Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe kicks field goal in win over ULM. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | November 4, 2019 at 1:12 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 1:12 PM

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern (Junior, Running Back, Savannah, Ga.)

Georgia Southern, junior running back, Wesley Kennedy III shined on the national stage as the Eagles upset No. 20 Appalachian State on Thursday night. The junior carried the ball 13 times for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-21 win. The second score was a 68-yard run to open the second half. Kennedy III has seven rushing touchdowns, and eight total, in the four games he’s played this season. He’s also rushed for more than 115 yards in each of the past three games and has become the first Eagle with three straight games of two+ rushing touchdowns since Matt Breida had four straight in 2015.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Darreon Jackson, Arkansas State (Senior, Defensive Back, Derby, Kan.)

Arkansas State senior defensive back, Darreon Jackson, recorded a career-high 17 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, to help lead Arkansas State to a 48-41 road victory over ULM. The Derby, Kan., native put up the third most tackles in a game this season by a Sun Belt Conference player, while they were also the most by an A-State player since linebacker Nathan Herrold had 17 against South Alabama in 2012. He topped his previous career high of 15 tackles set just two games ago against Louisiana and now has 40 total stops over his last three outings. He posted his sixth career game with double-figure tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Blake Grupe, Arkansas State (Sophomore, Kicker, Sedalia, Mo.)

Arkansas State sophomore kicker, Blake Grupe, made both of his field goal attempts and scored 12 points in Arkansas State’s seven-point road win at ULM. The Sedalia, Mo., native connected on attempts from 43 and 31 yards out and was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra point attempts to finish one point shy of his career-high total. In the process, he moved into a tie for both the eighth most field goals made and points by kicking in a career at A-State. Grupe has now made 13-of-14 field goals this year with his only miss coming from 50 yards out against Georgia.

2019 Weekly Award Winners

Offensive Player

September 2: Dan Ellington, Georgia State

September 9: Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

September 16: Kaleb Barker, Troy

September 23: Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

September 30: Omar Bayless, Arkansas State

October 7: Dan Ellington, Georgia State

October 14: Zac Thomas, Appalachian State

October 21: Raymond Calais, Louisiana

October 28: Tra Barnett, Georgia State

November 4: Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

Defensive Player

September 2: Carlton Martial, Troy

September 9: Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina

September 16: Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern

September 23: Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State

September 30: Jacques Boudreaux, Louisiana

October 7: Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern

October 14: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

October 21: Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State

October 28: Nathan Page, Arkansas State

November 4: Darreon Jackson, Arkansas State

Special Teams Player

September 2: Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

September 9: Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern

September 16: Monquavion Brinson, Georgia Southern

September 23: Joshua Rowland, Texas State

September 30: Cody Grace, Arkansas State

October 7: Cody Grace, Arkansas State

October 14: Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

October 21: Tyler Sumpter, Troy

October 28: Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

November 4: Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

