Arkansas State K Blake Grupe & DB Darreon Jackson earn SBC weekly honors

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern (Junior, Running Back, Savannah, Ga.)
Georgia Southern, junior running back, Wesley Kennedy III shined on the national stage as the Eagles upset No. 20 Appalachian State on Thursday night. The junior carried the ball 13 times for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-21 win. The second score was a 68-yard run to open the second half. Kennedy III has seven rushing touchdowns, and eight total, in the four games he’s played this season. He’s also rushed for more than 115 yards in each of the past three games and has become the first Eagle with three straight games of two+ rushing touchdowns since Matt Breida had four straight in 2015.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Darreon Jackson, Arkansas State (Senior, Defensive Back, Derby, Kan.)
Arkansas State senior defensive back, Darreon Jackson, recorded a career-high 17 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, to help lead Arkansas State to a 48-41 road victory over ULM. The Derby, Kan., native put up the third most tackles in a game this season by a Sun Belt Conference player, while they were also the most by an A-State player since linebacker Nathan Herrold had 17 against South Alabama in 2012. He topped his previous career high of 15 tackles set just two games ago against Louisiana and now has 40 total stops over his last three outings. He posted his sixth career game with double-figure tackles.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Blake Grupe, Arkansas State (Sophomore, Kicker, Sedalia, Mo.)
Arkansas State sophomore kicker, Blake Grupe, made both of his field goal attempts and scored 12 points in Arkansas State’s seven-point road win at ULM. The Sedalia, Mo., native connected on attempts from 43 and 31 yards out and was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra point attempts to finish one point shy of his career-high total. In the process, he moved into a tie for both the eighth most field goals made and points by kicking in a career at A-State. Grupe has now made 13-of-14 field goals this year with his only miss coming from 50 yards out against Georgia.
2019 Weekly Award Winners
Offensive Player
September 2: Dan Ellington, Georgia State
September 9: Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
September 16: Kaleb Barker, Troy
September 23: Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
September 30: Omar Bayless, Arkansas State
October 7: Dan Ellington, Georgia State
October 14: Zac Thomas, Appalachian State
October 21: Raymond Calais, Louisiana
October 28: Tra Barnett, Georgia State
November 4: Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
Defensive Player
September 2: Carlton Martial, Troy
September 9: Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina
September 16: Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern
September 23: Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State
September 30: Jacques Boudreaux, Louisiana
October 7: Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern
October 14: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
October 21: Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State
October 28: Nathan Page, Arkansas State
November 4: Darreon Jackson, Arkansas State
Special Teams Player
September 2: Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
September 9: Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern
September 16: Monquavion Brinson, Georgia Southern
September 23: Joshua Rowland, Texas State
September 30: Cody Grace, Arkansas State
October 7: Cody Grace, Arkansas State
October 14: Rhys Byrns, Louisiana
October 21: Tyler Sumpter, Troy
October 28: Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
November 4: Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
