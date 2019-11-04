Experts suggest inspecting home, heater ahead of winter months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With cold temperatures lingering, you might be turning on the heat. Here are ways to safely keep warm and without breaking the bank.
“You should call a heating and air contractor and have them inspect your heater for cracks and heat exchanger rust, and wear and tear, as far as electrical wires,” said Oscar Pruitt, owner of OPACHS Heating and Air Conditioning Services.
Many heating and AC companies have already started going out to homes for what they call 'heating tune-ups.'
“First thing I'm looking for is cracks, air cracks, air leaks in your doors... I look at your windows. We want to make sure that we keep a comfortable air temperature and heat temperature in the home, and we have leaks in the doors or windows and we tell the client, ‘you need to winterize your home as far as weather stripping,’” said Pruitt.
They will also check your air filters.
It's recommended to change them every three months.
But heating your home can get expensive, so the Tennessee Valley Authority is teaching homeowners how to stay warm on a budget.
“We give you tips about things you need to know to uplift your home through the winter months and if you follow these tips, you can save up to $300 a month on your utility bill,” said Marcey Wright, TVA Public and Community Relations Consultant.
The TVA is hosting a free workshop Monday, Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Parkway Village Library off Knight Arnold Road.
“We talk about everything from insulation in your home to getting rid some of those bad habits we have... like leaving our cell phone chargers plugged in. So, we get into the weeds of what's going on with home energy,” said Wright.
Teaching you small changes to save big money.
If you can't make Monday's workshop, the TVA will be hosting a final energy saving workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cornelia Crenshaw Library off Vance Avenue.
