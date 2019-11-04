IBERIABANK and First Horizon Bank merging, bringing headquarters to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - IBERIABANK and First Horizon National Corporation announced a merger Monday that will bring the company’s headquarters to Memphis and create one of the largest regional financial services companies in the South.
Under the merger agreement, the combined company will operate under the First Horizon name. The new company will maintain a significant operating presence in all of the markets in which both companies currently operate.
The combined organization will have $75 billion in assets, $57 billion in deposits and $55 billion in loans.
The deal is set to close in the second quarter of 2020.
