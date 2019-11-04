J.D. McKissic scores for first time in 2019

OAKLAND, CA. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State football standout J.D. McKissic found the end zone for the first time in 2019 on Sunday afternoon.
McKissic hauled in a 26 yard reception from Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter led to a touchdown that tied the game at 24.
He tallied three catches for a total of 40 yards as well as four carries for 32 yards in the Lions eventual 31-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
The former Red Wolf is in his first season with Detroit. He has 140 yards rushing and 115 yards receiving with one touchdown in eight games in 2019.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.