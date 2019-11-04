Lyon’s Satterfield named SAC Offensive Player of the Week

From Lyon College Athletics
OKLAHOMA CITY – Lyon College football junior wide receiver, Randy Satterfield, was named as the Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Scots earn an 18-14 road win over No. 12 Ottawa-Arizona this was weekend. It is the first time in his career he has earned SAC Player of the Week honors.
Satterfield recorded his third 100-yard receiving game of the season as he hauled in six passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown reception came with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter and proved to be the game-winning score against the Spirit.
Satterfied is tied for the SAC lead with nine receiving touchdowns this season, which is the most in a single season in Lyon College football history. His 658 receiving yards are also the most in a single season in program history.
The Lyon College football team will host its final home game of the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Arizona Christian for Senior Day.
