Meth-positive needle pokes officer, woman arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was arrested for theft and drugs after a needle with meth inside struck a police officer.
A probable cause affidavit states around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Shelly Jones was accused of stealing from the Walgreens on Highland Drive.
An officer found Jones behind the Walgreens and while talking with her, he saw a needle sticking out of the left strap of her backpack.
Officers took the bag and tried to get the needle out of the strap, but it poked the officer in the left thumb.
That officer went to the hospital for treatment.
The affidavit confirms liquid inside the needle tested positive for meth.
Investigators also found one and a half pills of Xanax on her.
Jones appeared for a probable cause hearing on Monday for felony charges for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.
She also faced another misdemeanor possession charge and a misdemeanor for theft of $1,000 or less from a building.
A judge did set her bond at $1,500, but before she's released, she has to submit to a blood draw to see if she has any infectious diseases that the officer would need to be treated.
Jones will appear back in court Dec. 30.
Our records show that Jones appeared in court back in May after she told officers that, “it was a meth pipe, not a crack pipe.”
