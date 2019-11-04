40-year-old Jonesboro man arrested for ongoing sexual relationship and conversation with 15-year-old

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is behind bars after police say he had inappropriate conversations with a female juvenile.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Aundra Woods, 40, had an ongoing sexual relationship, and an ongoing sexual conversation on Facebook with a 15-year-old female.
The report started after a Facebook Cypertip, which showed a graphic sexual conversation between Woods and the juvenile female in which the juvenile sent multiple nude photos of herself to Woods.
Police say Woods created several "fake" social media accounts in which to contact the juvenile over the course of several weeks.
Information in the social media accounts confirmed that Woods and the victim carried on a long term sexual relationship and that Woods requested inappropriate photos and sexual acts multiple times.
Police say later conversations between the two depict an attempt to fabricate a story that could give the appearance that it was someone else with whom the juvenile had been involved.
Woods was taken into custody and appeared before Judge Boling, who gave Woods a bond of $25,000.
Woods faces charges of internet stalking of a child, distribute possess viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving child, and sexual assault 4th degree/sexual intercourse.
