Ambulance services cost to increase in Newport

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jackson County, the city of Newport voted unanimously tonight to increase the ambulance rate.
The new ordinance said paramedic rates for emergency calls increased to $1,150 and non-emergency calls increased to $1,100.
Those rates are the same for calls from both inside and outside city limits.
That increase will take the price tag up by at least $400.
“From time to time it’s necessary to have an increase in our ambulance department,” Mayor of Newport, David Stewart said.
For both basic and paramedic transports, the extra revenue will help pay for fuel, maintenance, salaries and more.
Mayor David Steward said even though it will cost more, don’t let that discourage you from using the service.
“We want folks to continue dialing 911 when they need an ambulance. We don’t worry about the way they pay or how they pay at that point. We want folks to call an ambulance if they’re needed and we will respond,” Stewart said.
The mayor said the City of Newport is one of a few cities that operates ambulance services through its fire department.
White River EMS is a private ambulance service that also operates in Newport.
Deanna Long owns White River EMS and told us because of Newport’s increase, they will also have to increase their rate.
The mayor said many of the patients are Medicare or Medicaid recipients, which means the service is paid for.
He also said for those who do not have insurance, the city sends out one bill and nothing else. They do not hunt people down or send those bills to collections.
That’s another reason they are increasing the rate, to maintain the service and all unpaid fees.
That increase will go into effect on December 1.
