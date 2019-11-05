Arkansas receives an “F” for premature birth rates, Missouri gets a “D+”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The March of Dimes, whose mission is to improve the health of mothers and babies, issued their yearly report cards which take an in-depth look at maternal and infant health in the United States.
Arkansas received an F because of the high number of babies being born prematurely. At the county level, Craighead County also received an F.
The state’s preterm birth rated is 11.6-percent, which means every 11 babies out of 100 are born prematurely.
In Craighead County, that number sits at 12.3-percent, meaning every 12 babies out of 100 are born prematurely, which is worse than last year’s rate, according to March of Dimes.
Nationally, 10-percent of babies born are premature.
Medical staff at St. Bernards Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are not happy with the failing grade.
They work to serve mom and baby from inception to delivery.
A pregnancy clinic, educational classes, labor and delivery, obstetrical emergency department, operating rooms, and a NICU all work to serve any need at St. Bernards.
The pregnancy clinic serves anyone that walks through their doors, with or without insurance. There’s also an OBGYN and Neonatologist on staff 24/7.
Dana Lands, NICU nursing director for obstetrics, said at St. Bernards it’s all about serving mom and baby.
“To be able to provide that care, that’s our biggest goal,” she says. “That’s our first, big step. We want to take care of these moms and these babies and give them a good first step once they get home. That’s going to help carry this forward.”
In the report, Missouri had a higher grade at a D+, with 10.7-percent of babies born there being premature.
The March of Dimes will re-rank states again next year.
