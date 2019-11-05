Arkansas State basketball tips off season Wednesday with men’s & women’s doubleheader

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves fans get a double bonus of basketball on Wednesday night.
Arkansas State will tip off the 2019-20 season with a men’s and women’s matchup at First National Bank Arena. Matt Daniel will make his debut as A-State women’s head coach while Mike Balado enters his 3rd season with the guys. You can check out more game info below.
Wednesday 5:00pm: Arkansas State (women) vs. Central Baptist
- First National Bank Arena
- Jonesboro native Matt Daniel enters first season as Red Wolves head coach
- One of 3 non-conference home games. They’ll host Southeast Missouri on November 13th and UAPB on December 9th.
- Peyton Martin named to Preseason All-SBC 3rd Team
Wednesday 7:00pm: Arkansas State (men) vs. Arkansas-Monticello
- First National Bank Arena
- Mike Balado enters 3rd season as Red Wolves head coach
- A-State will play 4 of first 5 games at home
