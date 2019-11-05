Arkansas State soccer standout Sarah Sodoma named to All-Sun Belt 1st Team

For the third-consecutive year, Junior Sarah Sodoma has been named to the Sun Belt All-Conference team as the league office announced its yearly end-of-the-season awards Tuesday afternoon.
Sodoma was awarded First-Team All-Sun Belt after helping the Red Wolves reach the Sun Belt Conference tournament for the fourth-straight year as they finished with a program-best 9-5-3 record and a 5-2-3 mark in the in league.
The Manchester, Mo., native led Arkansas State with eight goals on the year, which tied for the second most among Sun Belt leaders. Her team-high 22 points was ranked second in the league, while her six assists tied for fourth most in the SBC.
No. 3 Arkansas State will take on No. 6 Texas State, Wed, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. All three rounds of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship tournament will air on ESPN+ and live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
With a victory, Arkansas State would advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of No. 2 Troy and No. 7 Louisiana on Friday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.
