Arky’s World fights seasonal depression during holiday season

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Thanksgiving and Christmas are around the corner and this time of the year can be difficult for families who lost loved ones as many battle winter and seasonal depression.
A new non-profit organization in Blytheville wants Northeast Arkansas residents to know if you’ve lost a loved one to violence of any kind, you’re not alone during the holiday season.
“We have to learn to have Thanksgiving for the first time without our loved one," said Arky’s World owner Pamela Smith, who lost her 18-year-old son, Kortez Peoples, to gun violence in December 2013.
"We have to learn how to have Christmas dinner for the first time without our loved one. So forgive us if we’re not so social when it comes to the big family dinners.”
Arky’s World offers grief counseling, baskets, prayers, assistance with funeral services, and court proceedings to families.
Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the non-profit holds grief support group sessions at the Arky’s World Life Center, which is named after Smith’s son, at 330 North Broadway Street in Blytheville.
This time is used to find ways to cope with the loss of a loved one, with a professional counselor in attendance.
One-on-one sessions are also available by appointment.
The owner also said Arky’s World is a great way for people dealing with similar situations to come together and help each other heal.
“I remember feeling like everyone is looking at me, everyone is pointing at me, and that I was the only one who lost a child to gun violence,” said Smith.
To help keep Arky’s World running, Smith runs another business called Arky’s Spoken Scents, located on 105A W. Main Street in Blytheville, which sells hand-made candles, lotions, wax warmers and more.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the non-profit and donations are also accepted.
