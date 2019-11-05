2 arrested on warrants after domestic dispute call in Caruthersville, Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | November 5, 2019 at 4:41 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 7:23 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are in custody after an arrest by Caruthersville, Missouri police.

Officials said they got a call about a domestic dispute on Monday, Nov. 4 around 9:10 a.m.

They went to the area of 20th Street and Chaffin Drive.

When officers got there they saw Shanta Nichols run to a trailer in an attempt to get away.

Nichols had an active warrant out of Caruthersville for the charge of animal health and safety with a cash only bond of $332.

Officials said they knew about the warrant and were able to take her into custody while inside the trailer.

A man at the home was identified as Greg Nicholson. He had an active warrant through Scott City, Mo. for for driving while his license was revoked with a cash only bond of $534.50.

Nichols and Nicholson were taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center, where they are awaiting bond.

