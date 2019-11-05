A Better Region 8: SkyCops deployed to deter crime in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After numerous shots-fired calls, the city of Jonesboro is looking to Big Brother for help.
SkyCops, which are surveillance cameras mounted in what the police call “crime hotspots,” can monitor the streets and even detect gunshots.
Since two of the SkyCops have been installed, there’s already been a reduction in crime in those areas.
Blytheville and Memphis have already installed these cameras and have seen a reduction in criminal activity in specific neighborhoods.
Jonesboro plans to add a total of 15 of these systems, at a cost of $6,000 each, across the city.
An unnamed resident in the Cedar Heights neighborhood, where one of these SkyCops was installed, recently told Region 8 News she welcomes the cameras, saying it gives her a sense of security.
It’s too early to tell if these eyes in the skies will catch many criminals in the act, but it does appear to be a deterrent.
That peace of mind for residents means something as our city leaders work to find a way to make our most violent neighborhoods safer.
