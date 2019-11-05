Blytheville High new gym almost complete, expected to open Jan. 2020

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Blytheville High School’s new gym is expected to be completed soon, but not in time for the start of the upcoming basketball season.
The 3,500 square-foot gym is part of the $9.4 million millage passed in June 2017.
New upgrades in the facility include two concession stands, 2,200 seats, HVAC units, and a center-console scoreboard.
Brandon Harper, the school operations manager, said the students have been active in the process.
“They’ve shared their feedback with us, Ms. Blankenship, our principal, and the school board. I think they are very excited about this," Harper said.
School officials said the first game of the season is Nov. 12 and they hope the gym will be ready to open in mid-January.
