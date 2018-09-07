A Few Showers on Wednesday, Heavy Rain on Thursday

A weak front moved through today switching our winds to the north and bringing in slightly cooler air. It won’t take long to drop into the 40s this evening with a low of around 43 degrees by morning. We start off sunny in the morning, but it won’t take long for clouds to start to creep in. A disturbance will bring light showers through the area with the heavier rain arriving late Thursday night. By Thursday morning, most of us will be covered with rainfall with rain leaving by the drive home. 1-2 inches of rain is expected through Thursday evening though isolated spots of 2″+ will be possible. Behind all the rain comes very cold air! Lows in the 20s and highs only in the low 40s to start the weekend. Even colder air is possible early next week.