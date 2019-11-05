Shooting suspect and victim make 1st court appearance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A shooting on Keely Drive last month left a victim with 3 gunshot wounds and a manhunt to find the vehicle involved.
On Monday, Rainey Quincy and gunshot victim Darrius Furlow appeared in court for the first time.
Dajanl Bush drove to a home in October on Keely Drive and opened fire towards Rainey and Furlow, who then fired back.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a camera on the front of the home caught it all.
The video showed an individual pull the camera off the wall.
Police found that camera after the shooting on a bed.
This is the same home officers found 15.5 ounces of ecstasy and 128 ounces of promethazine and codeine, also known as purple drank.
Court documents state Rainey faces of trafficking a controlled substance, being in possession of drugs and firearms, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence.
Furlow faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and terroristic act.
As of Monday evening, Rainey and Furlow were still in jail.
A judge set Furlow’s bond at $500,000 and Quincy’s bond at $1 million.
They’re both expected back in court Dec. 30.
