Greene Co Sheriff’s lieutenant under internal investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County Sheriff’s lieutenant and former Arkansas State Police trooper is under an internal investigation.
According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, Lt. Scott Pillow is on leave pending an internal investigation.
Pillow is also a former Arkansas State Police trooper, who was also in trouble during his tenure with them as well.
Pillow was also suspended 5-days without pay in 2018 after an excessive force complaint was leveed against him. Pillow was suspended after a Jonesboro man’s complaint that he was unfairly slammed against a police cruiser by Lt. Scott Pillow in July 2017.
Region 8 News reached out to Arkansas State Police to see if Pillow was under investigation by them, and they provided this statement
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.