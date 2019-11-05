Greene Co Sheriff’s lieutenant under internal investigation

Greene Co Sheriff’s lieutenant under internal investigation
Scott Pillow interviewed in June, 2012
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 5, 2019 at 4:23 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 4:28 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County Sheriff’s lieutenant and former Arkansas State Police trooper is under an internal investigation.

According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, Lt. Scott Pillow is on leave pending an internal investigation.

The Greene County Sheriffs’ office is cooperating with any and all agencies and will continue to offer any assistance. If you need further information, please contact the Greene County Attorney at 870-239-9581.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks

Pillow is also a former Arkansas State Police trooper, who was also in trouble during his tenure with them as well.

In 2014, Pillow was demoted for failing to perform his job duties “in a professional and competent manner.”

Pillow was also suspended 5-days without pay in 2018 after an excessive force complaint was leveed against him. Pillow was suspended after a Jonesboro man’s complaint that he was unfairly slammed against a police cruiser by Lt. Scott Pillow in July 2017.

Region 8 News reached out to Arkansas State Police to see if Pillow was under investigation by them, and they provided this statement

Your inquiry should be directed to either the U.S. Attorney or Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Bill Sadler, Public Information Officer for Arkansas State Police

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.