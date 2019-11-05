Memphis experiences incredible national exposure over past year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is still buzzing over the huge weekend for Memphis Tigers football with the national exposure the city got on GameDay and the televised victory over SMU.
Hundreds of thousands of people saw the best of Memphis Saturday. Between that, “Bluff City Law,” Facebook’s national ad campaign and Hallmark’s “Christmas at Graceland” franchise it’s been a great year of publicity for Memphis.
"It was just awesome," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. "The whole day was fantastic. I truly believe it was the best day in the history of Tiger football."
Saturday continued a successful year of national publicity for the Bluff City. Last winter, the Hallmark channel showcased a local attraction, airing the movie “Christmas at Graceland” with a sequel coming later this month.
Last May, Facebook brought Miley Cyrus to the Beale Street Music Festival to film a national advertisement with Memphis front and center.
And this fall, Memphis became the star of NBC’s new show “Bluff City Law.”
“Other than ‘Bluff City Law,’ which we had to incentivize, it’s all free advertising for the city,” Strickland said.
Strickland says the attention has been perfect for the celebration of the city’s bicentennial year.
"All that helps expose us, builds our brand, shows that we have a high quality life in Memphis and is a fun place to be," Strickland said. "And that can only help us bring tourists in and hopefully residents and businesses. You could not pay for that kind of advertising."
Strickland says it’s impossible to quantify at this time how much of an impact the national spotlight will have on Memphis, but city officials hope there will be a noticeable effect on the economy and an increased number of visitors to the city.
In the near future, Memphis Tigers basketball led by Penny Hardaway will bring more opportunities for Memphis to shine in front of the nation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.