Newport continues city’s push to clean up blight

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - From Trashiest Team Clean-Ups to Keep Newport beautiful initiatives, the city of Newport is at it again. They want to make the face of the city as attractive as possible.
The Newport Economic Development Commission is teaming up with the city to tackle blight.
The commission hopes to get rid of old and deteriorated homes and vacant lots by asking property owners to donate these homes and businesses.
“In Newport, we’ve been fortunate enough to create a lot of jobs in our community, so now we wanting people to not just work here but live here," Executive Director for Newport Economic Development Commission Jon Chadwell said.
There are already a few homes and properties under consideration, but owners still have a chance to turn those properties around.
If donated, the city and the commission will work together to pay to have these properties demolished or renovated. Both are using money in their budget to work on this project and if successful, they will allocate more money to this program.
“Sometimes it’s cheaper to demolish and build a new house on the lot than to rehab. The first preference would be to salvage anything that’s salvageable and put it back on the market as it is," Chadwell said.
The commission traveled to Jonesboro to talk to the Landbank Commission to see how they can put their best foot forward with this project.
Not all properties will fit the guidelines, but the commission plans to evaluate all homes before making that decision.
For more information, call the NEDC at 870-523-1009.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.