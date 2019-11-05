Nov. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures are just a little bit warmer to start the morning.
Rain chances will be quite today.
Another small disturbance moves through on Wednesday to provide a few isolated showers, but most of us stay dry.
An upper-level low moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
This will result in 1-2″ of rainfall for Region 8.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick helps you plan your morning work and school commute at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Cleburne County woman died early Monday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Rogers Road in White County.
Man stabbed to death over chicken sandwich at Maryland Popeyes.
The city of Newport voted unanimously to increase the ambulance rate.
The Newport Economic Development Commission is teaming up with the city to tackle blight.
Blytheville High School’s new gym is expected to be completed soon, but not in time for the start of the upcoming basketball season.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.