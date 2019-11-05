Tractor donated to Williams Works program

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University received a piece of farm equipment which will be a component of the next student work initiative at the school.
Cox Implement of Hoxie delivered a new Massey-Ferguson tractor to WBU on Monday.
It will be used at Eagle Farms, which will be developed in the coming months, to employ students who are working toward an education through the Williams Works initiative.
“Cox Implement and the Cox family have made a tremendous gift to WBU, and in doing so they are expressing great faith in the Williams Works initiative,” WBU President Dr. Stan Norman said. “This initiative is going to make an academically excellent, Christ-centered education affordable for many young people, and Cox Implement will long be remembered for getting our farm operation started with this crucial piece of equipment.
Eagle Farms will be on the west side of campus and will grow fruit and vegetables.
The 75-horsepower tractor is valued at more than $40,000.
Williams Works will enroll 40 incoming freshmen next year and 40 more students the following two years with more expansion over the years to come.
