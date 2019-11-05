The Voice leaks Marybeth Byrd’s battle that will air tonight on KAIT NBC

The Voice leaks Marybeth Byrd’s battle that will air tonight on KAIT NBC
Marybeth Byrd of Armorel had four chairs turned on The Voice (Source: NBC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 5, 2019 at 9:02 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 10:08 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 Native Marybeth Byrd to appear in the Voice Knockout rounds tonight on KAIT NBC.

The Voice leaked the performance on Tuesday morning on their Facebook page, showing the performances between Byrd and Preston Howell.

Leaked: Preston C. Howell vs. Marybeth Byrd Knockout

These compelling performances leave John Legend with a difficult decision. Find out who will move on to the The Voice Playoffs TONIGHT 8/7c on NBC.

Posted by The Voice on Monday, November 4, 2019

While you don’t know who judge John Legend selects, you get to compare Byrd’s performance with Howell’s and hear the feedback all The Voice coaches give both contestants.

To find out who won, you’ll have to watch tonight on KAIT NBC starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.