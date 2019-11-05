Woman killed in White County crash

A Cleburne County woman died early Monday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Rogers Road in White County. (Source: Raycom)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 5, 2019 at 5:16 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 5:18 AM

ROMANCE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County woman died early Monday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Rogers Road in White County.

According to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Amber Dykstra, 30, of Heber Springs was traveling south on Rogers Road, north of Red Hill Road in Romance, around 2:40 a.m. Nov. 4 when the crash happened.

The vehicle left the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

Both the weather and road was clear at the time of the crash, ASP said.

