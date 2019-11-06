A-State soccer advances to Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, ARK. (11/6/19) –The Arkansas State Women’s Soccer team advanced to the semifinal round after defeating No. 6 Texas State 4-1, in a penalty kick shootout, in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament at the Foley Sports and Tourism Complex on Wednesday.
With the win, A-State advances to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference for the first time since 2013, when it defeated Louisiana 2-1.
Dana O’Boye stepped up for the first penalty and calmly slotted it home before Texas State missed its first penalty kick as the Red Wolves took an 1-0 advantage over the Bobcats. Junior goalkeeper Megan McClure stepped up next for the Scarlet and Black as she sent the ball just past the head of the Texas State goalkeeper as Arkansas State took a 2-1 advantage in PKs.
Hannah Maupin stepped up for the Red Wolves in a big way, when she nailed a beautiful penalty kick just by the hands of Texas State goalkeeper Heather Martin, as the Red Wolves took 3-1 lead over the Bobcats. All Arkansas State had to do was make one more penalty kick to earn a spot in the next round. All-First Team Selection Sodoma did just that as junior found the back of the net to send her team through to the next round.
Arkansas State outshot the Bobcats 13-9 and had an 7-4 edge in shots on goal. Texas State finished with seven save, while the Red Wolves had four.
Arkansas State will take on the winner of No. 2 Troy and No. 7 Louisiana on Friday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. All three rounds of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship tournament will air on ESPN+ and live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
