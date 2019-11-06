A-State soccer advances to Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals

Hannah Maupin stepped up for the Red Wolves in a big way, when she nailed a beautiful penalty kick just by the hands of Texas State goalkeeper Heather Martin, as the Red Wolves took 3-1 lead over the Bobcats. All Arkansas State had to do was make one more penalty kick to earn a spot in the next round. All-First Team Selection Sodoma did just that as junior found the back of the net to send her team through to the next round.