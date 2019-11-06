All of Us Journey research program comes to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Healthcare research is expanding in many ways to help improve solutions across the world, and one research program made its’ first stop in Jonesboro.
The All of Us Journey research program reached out to students at Arkansas State University on Tuesday, raising awareness to advance health care based on each individuals’ genetic, biological, environmental, and health lifestyle.
The goal is to have at least 1 million volunteers share their health information and help begin a new era in medical research.
“Imagine how fast the studies of cancer, diabetes, and researchers are trying to find answers with data sets that are not conducive to the current society," says All of Us Tour Manager Louis Astacio.
If interested in volunteering for the research program, the traveling exhibit will be at the Jonesboro Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.