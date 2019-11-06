7 arrested on drug charges in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Seven people were arrested on drug charges in Poplar Bluff, Mo. in a multi-agency roundup on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, a total of 16 people were sought in indictments handed down by a recent grand jury. These indictments stem from several drug investigations conducted over several months.
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, seven people were arrested and other arrests are expected.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, SEMO Drug Task Force, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Army National Guard and the US Marshal all aided in these investigations.
Suspects arrested
Amber E. Wrinkle, 38, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. was charged with:
- 1 Count of distribution of heroin
- 2 Counts of distribution of acetyl fentanyl
- Possession of marijuana and delivery of heroin
No Bond has been set of Wrinkle.
Marvin D. Price, Sr., 61, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. was charged with:
- 2 Counts of distribution of heroin
No Bond has been set.
Jaquan T. Whitfield (No Photo), 23, of St. Louis, Mo. has been charged with:
- 1 Count of distribution of heroin
No Bond has been set.
Freeman C. Williams Jr., 35, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. has been charged with:
- 3 Counts of distribution of heroin
- 1 Count of distribution of methamphetamine
No Bond has been set.
Toriona S. Dudley, 26, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. has been charged with:
- 2 Counts of delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana
- 1 Count of unlawful use of a weapon
- 2 Counts of delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Dudley’s bone was set at $25,000 Cash or Surety.
Jaleel D. Gipson, 27, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. has been charged with:
- 2 Counts of delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana
- 1 Count of unlawful use of a weapon
- 1 Count of possession of a controlled substance
- 1 Count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution
Gipson’s bond was set at $25,000.00 Cash or Surety.
Trevin S. Eason (26) of Poplar Bluff, Mo. has been charged with:
- 1 Count of delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Eason’s bond has been set at $25,000.00 Cash or Surety.
