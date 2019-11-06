Concern over ambulance service expansion

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - ProMed Ambulance wants to expand in Pocahontas, but their preferred location is not everyone’s favorite.
The ambulance service needs more space and is looking at building a new base at the corner of Basin Street and North Bettis Street.
This location is directly behind the Pocahontas City Hall and Police Department.
Citizens are concerned trees on the property will be cut down. Some residents say this is the only area in Pocahontas they consider a historic green space.
Area supervisor for ProMed Ambulance John Plumley says the area is a good location for the ambulance service.
“This location provides us more a centralized location for where our highest call volume here in Randolph County,” Plumley says.
ProMed approached the city council for the property. They approved and now they’re finalizing the deal for the land.
Donald Cate lives in the area and says he doesn’t mind the proposed location for the new ambulance service.
“The police are right there,” Cate says. “If you have the ambulance right there and they need to call them up, they’re right there next to them so it actually makes sense.”
Cate has heard concern regarding the trees on the property. He, however, isn’t worried about it.
“I know there’s concern about some of the trees and some of the things there, but if they’re really old, they’ve already done their job,” Cate says. “They’ve already done their service.”
ProMed says plans for the facility have not been drawn up yet, but they will do everything they can do to keep the trees there.
