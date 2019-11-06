Doniphan, Mo. man sentence to 64 months for firearm conviction

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan, Missouri man has been sentenced to 64 months in prison for firearm conviction on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Terrance Malkowski, 28, of Doniphan, Mo. was charged on March 28, 2019, after a man reported shots were fired at his vehicle.
Deputies with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office investigated Malkowski’s home and found a 12-gauge shotgun and nine rounds he tried to conceal in his pocket.
Malkowski was charged with second-degree domestic assault and is a prohibited possessor.
Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF investigated this case.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.