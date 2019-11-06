Man accused of beating victim with coffee table leg

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a kidnapping-false imprisonment and domestic battering charge after police say he assaulted a victim, then drove her to Marked Tree.
The victim, however, was able to free herself when the vehicle was stopped and went for help, according to Jonesboro police.
Byron O. Martin, 27, Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of domestic battering-2nd degree-physical injury, kidnapping-false imprisonment-risk of serious injury and interference with emergency communication-2nd degree.
Jonesboro police said the victim was found in Marked Tree Nov. 5 with cuts and bruises and was taken to a Jonesboro hospital.
At the hospital, the victim said Martin had beaten her and taken her to Marked Tree, the probable cause affidavit noted.
“The victim stated that the argument began as a verbal dispute, but escalated when Byron Martin threw her onto a coffee table with enough force to break the table. The victim said that Byron Martin then used one of the broken coffee table legs to strike her with several times,” the affidavit noted.
The victim also told police that Martin bound her hands together behind her back, drove her to Marked Tree, went through her phone and accused her of cheating, police said.
A $75,000 bond was set for Martin, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.
District Judge David Boling also set a no-contact order between Martin and the victim in the case.
