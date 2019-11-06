Murder Parolee and woman arrested on drug and firearm charges in Dunklin County, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man with a prior murder conviction and a previously convicted woman were arrest on drug and firearm charges in Dunklin County, Mo.
According to the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Steve Bowen, 54 and Carrie Ann Wimberley, 39, both of Arbyrd, Mo. were charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
This comes after a search warrant on Nov. 4 revealed six baggies of methamphetamine. Bowen admitted to selling the drugs. Officers also found a handgun at the home. The search warrant was served as a part of an investigation by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Bowen was a prohibited possessor after being paroled for a 1991 murder and a 2016 felony drug case.
Wimberley is on parole for a 2013 drug delivery.
Bowen is being held on a $70,000 cash-only bond and Wimberley is being held on a $60,000 cash-only bond.
