NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (11/5)

Conference play tipped off for smaller schools around Northeast Arkansas. Hillcrest and Ridgefield Christian won 26+ games and shared the 1A-3 title last season. The Screamin’ Eagles and Warriors had a thriller in Jonesboro. Colton Rose’s and-1 with less than 2 minutes left would be the difference, Hillcrest won 55-51 to move to 5-0.
NEA High School Basketball Scoreboard
Hillcrest 55, Ridgefield Christian 51 (Boys)
Tuckerman 59, Maynard 43 (Boys)
Tuckerman 57, Maynard 30 (Girls)
Izard County 71, Mammoth Spring 47 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 53, Izard County 34 (Girls)
Marmaduke 49, Armorel 25 (B)
