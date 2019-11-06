New restaurant coming to Main Street Jonesboro

A new Japanese steakhouse is set to open soon in Downtown Jonesboro. (Source: Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 6, 2019 at 9:29 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 9:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Japanese steakhouse is set to open soon in downtown Jonesboro.

According to a press release to Region 8 News, Bamboo Japanese Steakhouse, is expected to open soon this month.

Bamboo is located at 300 S. Main Street, where Kimono Japanese Steakhouse was formerly.

The restaurant has also been granted a liquor license, according to the owner.

The restaurant is currently working to finish out their staff, if you’d like to apply for a position, contact Susan Pan by phone at 870-882-6847.

