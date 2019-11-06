Nov. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Be sure to grab an umbrella before you leave today.
You could see some showers this morning and this afternoon.
The heavier rain arrives late tonight.
By Thursday morning, most of us will be covered with rainfall with rain leaving by the drive home.
1-2 inches of rain is expected through Thursday evening though isolated spots of 2″+ will be possible.
Behind all the rain comes very cold air!
Lows in the 20s and highs only in the low 40s to start the weekend.
Even colder air is possible early next week.
News Headlines
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot made a presentation Tuesday to the city council on a new way to combat crime.
An amendment to the highly-debated topic of renaming a street to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. almost passed Tuesday night, but the whole ordinance was ultimately held for a third reading.
Region 8 Native Marybeth Byrd appeared and advanced in The Voice Knockout rounds Tuesday night on KAIT NBC.
A family in Florida is suing after their 10-year-old son fell from a zip line at an adventure park.
