Paragould Police seeking public help after vandalism in several areas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is asking the public for help in finding the ones responsible for several vandalism and criminal mischief complaints.
According to their Facebook post, the reports involve random acts of vandalism to buildings, like graffiti and damage to vehicle windows and tires. Captain Brad Snyder told Region 8 News that the suspect or suspects slashed several tires and broke out windows.
Police say the suspects appear to be mobile, canvassing random areas in a vehicle, and the bulk of the offenses appear to have been committed during the overnight hours.
Police are asking anyone with a camera system and living in the affected areas to review their video footage for anything that looks out of the ordinary.
Police say if you’re able to provide camera footage or information regarding these cases, you may contact them through their Facebook page, or call the Paragould Police Criminal Division directly at 870-236-2913.
