Police chief presents the benefits of Skycops to the city

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot made a presentation Tuesday to the city council on a new way to combat crime, Skycops.
That first sky cop went up just a week ago on Cedar Heights Drive. The second was installed on Tuesday on Race and Fairfield.
“People should not have to live in fear," Elliot said.
He believes the cameras will make more people feel safe in their neighborhoods.
“The deterrent factor is you seeing that box up there, the light flashing and police department patch on it. You know If you mess up you’re being watched" Elliot said.
In the chief’s presentation, he covered multiple statistics on the city regarding gun crime. One stat showing from January 1 to October 31, 624 calls were made to dispatch on both shots heard and shots fired.
Of those calls, only 84 ended with a police report being filed. But in that 84, only 24 reports resulted in a victim being shot. Some cases had multiple victims, adding up to a total of 31 victims from the start of the year.
Councilman Chris Moore doesn’t believe the cameras are enough.
“How is a camera going to help a shooting at the kindergarten center on Strawn or Keely? You can’t possibly have enough cameras," Moore asked.
His concern is about the spike in gun crime over the last two years. He suggested new approaches like “stop and frisk” to help with policing, adding what we are doing now, doesn’t seem to be working.
However, those in attendance immediately rejected that idea.
“Nothing I heard you say addressed what you are going to do different January 1st than what you did different this past January 1st," Moore said.
The chief responded by saying the funding is missing.
“I’ve got limited resources. My manpower issues have been the same, an on-going battle for many years. Recruiting and retention,” Elliot said.
Even adding today alone, he is six officers short. The chief said he’s trying to find different ways to think outside the box, adding these cameras are a way to do that.
But in the end, he says he just needs more boots on the ground.
“The solution would be given me some more officers. I need bodies, I need bodies now,” Elliot said.
Chief Elliot said after getting the correct pricing, he plans to ask for more cameras to place around the city.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.