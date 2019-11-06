Region 8 Sports Special Report: Battered Not Broken

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a scene you can see on sidelines & huddles everywhere: Football players looking clean from the lids to the kicks.
But we all know the lives of the players inside the helmets are anything but uniform.
“We bring them in as babies in 7th grade and we release them as young men,” said MacArthur head coach Jim Hodges. “Some of their stories are just heartbreaking. Their everyday life would be a tragedy in ours.”
Like lots of other squads, the MacArthur Junior High football team in Jonesboro features kids from different backgrounds. How two Cyclones have bounced back from unimaginable loss is bigger than any victory on the scoreboard.
Jerry Gonzales’ mother was murdered on March 18th, 2018. He would give a victim impact statement at the hearing for his mother’s killer.
“Well when it first happened it was depressing,” Gonzales said. “But as I had gone on, I got used to it, and not let it bother me.” When asked what advice his family and friends have given him the last couple years: "Don’t let my depression bring me down and just go forward and be happy.
His MacArthur teammate Caden Hampton has also experienced loss away from the game.
“So I lost my mom at 3, and I had a lot of anger and sadness,” Hampton said. “And when I get out on the field, it’s like it all goes away because we’re like one big family. And it’s just they all help you through everything. And you get knocked down but they help you back up and everything.” Hampton also described how much the Cyclones have bonded together. “We all say one big family, but there’s groups like us, we’ve lost people, we’re a little bit closer to everybody because we know how it feels.”
MacArthur head coach Jim Hodges wears many hats on and off the sideline.
“Having the title of coach, we’re a father, we’re a best friend, we’re a counselor, we’re a teacher, a mentor,” Hodges said. “There’s lots of names that go into that title. I take a lot of pride and joy with it. If we could just bring them out here and 2 hours they can get away from all the negativity in the world, and just forget about the bad things. And just focus on having fun and being a kid, and playing a great game.”
Gonzales and Hampton describe Hodges like a parent
“He’s a nice, loving, caring coach,” Gonzales said. "Most people on our team count him has a father figure. He’s like a father to me. Caden added “I really like him because he was one of my favorite coaches. He’s really helped me through a lot. He believed in me. And I really liked him as a coach.”
Both have fared well on the field. Jerry is the Cyclones deep back on kickoff return. “His skill level has increased every year,” Hodges said. Caden serves as the scout team center. “Never complains, always gets in there, does his best, tries to get the job done," coach added.
MacArthur got the job done on the field in 2019. They finished 8 and 1 and won the 6A East title. Some Cyclones experienced Storms off the field but braved through it on the field to win the Storm Bowl.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.