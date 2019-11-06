Region 8 Sports Special Report: Battered Not Broken

“So I lost my mom at 3, and I had a lot of anger and sadness,” Hampton said. “And when I get out on the field, it’s like it all goes away because we’re like one big family. And it’s just they all help you through everything. And you get knocked down but they help you back up and everything.” Hampton also described how much the Cyclones have bonded together. “We all say one big family, but there’s groups like us, we’ve lost people, we’re a little bit closer to everybody because we know how it feels.”