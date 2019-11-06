Treasurer encourages Missourians to search for unclaimed military medals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick wants Missourians to search the state’s Unclaimed Property database for unclaimed military medals and insignia.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick said there are more than 200 military medals and insignia currently being held by the state’s Unclaimed Property Division.
“My Office will never sell or destroy these medals--but we do want to return them," said Fitzpatrick. "Our effort to raise awareness this month about these medals reflects our commitment to returning them to the heroes who earned them. As always, we thank America’s military veterans for their service to this great country.”
Several museums and veterans homes will have banners displayed at welcome centers and lobbies to encourage visitors to search the Unclaimed Property database.
Those locations participating include the following:
- National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City
- Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City
- Museum of Missouri Military History in Jefferson City
- All seven Missouri veterans homes
Books with pictures of the medals and details about owners will also be located in these venues.
A full list of medals, names, and last known addresses of the safe deposit box owners can be found here.
According to the Missouri Treasurer’s Office, each year financial institutions, businesses, government agencies, and other organizations turn over millions of dollars in cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes to the state.
These entities are required to turn over Unclaimed Property to the Treasurer’s Office after there has been no contact or documented transaction with the owner for five years.
The contents of safe deposit boxes often contain family heirlooms and keepsakes. Some of the items recovered are military medals and insignia.
