Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist

Also a 2019 Burlsworth Trophy nominee, Grupe has made 13-of-14 field goal attempts this season for a Sun Belt Conference-best .929 percentage that also ranks tied for 10th in the nation. His only miss on the year came from 50 yards out against Georgia, and his field goal percentage actually ranks tied for fifth in the nation among players with at least 14 attempts. Additionally, his percentage currently stands as the second highest in Sun Belt history.