FFN Game of the Week preview: Gosnell

Week 11 of Football Friday Night brings a pair of featured contests as Games of the Week.
Gosnell started out the year 0-3, then reeled off five straight wins before falling last week to Pocahontas 45-18.
The Pirates will try to clinch their second conference title in the last three years if they beat Westside on the road on Friday night.
Matthew Schwartz visited with the Pirates on Tuesday.
It’s one of nine games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - November 8th
Game of the Week: Gosnell at Westside
Game of the Week: Newport at Osceola
Batesville at Valley View
Rivercrest at Brookland
Forrest City at Blytheville
Nettleton at Wynne
Manila at Harrisburg
Paragould at Greene County Tech
Highland at Pocahontas
