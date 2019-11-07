FFN Game of the Week preview: Gosnell

FFN Game of the Week preview: Gosnell on facing Westside
By Matthew Schwartz | November 6, 2019 at 11:12 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:25 PM

Week 11 of Football Friday Night brings a pair of featured contests as Games of the Week.

Gosnell started out the year 0-3, then reeled off five straight wins before falling last week to Pocahontas 45-18.

The Pirates will try to clinch their second conference title in the last three years if they beat Westside on the road on Friday night.

Matthew Schwartz visited with the Pirates on Tuesday.

It’s one of nine games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - November 8th

Game of the Week: Gosnell at Westside

Game of the Week: Newport at Osceola

Batesville at Valley View

Rivercrest at Brookland

Forrest City at Blytheville

Nettleton at Wynne

Manila at Harrisburg

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Highland at Pocahontas

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.