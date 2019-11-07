FFN Game of the Week preview: Westside

Week 11 of Football Friday Night brings a pair of featured contests as Games of the Week.
The battle for the 4A3 crown goes on the line Friday night as Westside hosts Gosnell.
The Warriors are 7-2 after a 21-0 win over Trumann last week.
Westside will try to claim the school’s first conference championship with a win over the Pirates on Friday night.
Chris Hudgison visited with the Warriors earlier this week.
It’s one of nine games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - November 8th
Game of the Week: Gosnell at Westside
Game of the Week: Newport at Osceola
Batesville at Valley View
Rivercrest at Brookland
Forrest City at Blytheville
Nettleton at Wynne
Manila at Harrisburg
Paragould at Greene County Tech
Highland at Pocahontas
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.