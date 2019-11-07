FFN Game of the Week preview: Westside

By Matthew Schwartz | November 6, 2019 at 11:02 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:17 PM

Week 11 of Football Friday Night brings a pair of featured contests as Games of the Week.

The battle for the 4A3 crown goes on the line Friday night as Westside hosts Gosnell.

The Warriors are 7-2 after a 21-0 win over Trumann last week.

Westside will try to claim the school’s first conference championship with a win over the Pirates on Friday night.

Chris Hudgison visited with the Warriors earlier this week.

It’s one of nine games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - November 8th

Game of the Week: Gosnell at Westside

Game of the Week: Newport at Osceola

Batesville at Valley View

Rivercrest at Brookland

Forrest City at Blytheville

Nettleton at Wynne

Manila at Harrisburg

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Highland at Pocahontas

