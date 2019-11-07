Former Blytheville Waterworks manager charged with felony theft

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A former Blytheville city employee will not face jail time after stealing thousands of dollars from a government entity.
The five-year battle has come to an end after Gary Phillips, former Blytheville Waterworks general manager, pleaded no contest to theft charges.
According to court documents, Phillips is accused of taking over $79,000 from Waterworks over a two-year time period, between August 2012 and September 2014.
His actions cost him one count of Theft of Property Value over $25,000, which is a Class B felony.
On Oct. 28, 2019, the case closed, leaving Phillips to pay back around $20,000.
At this time, it is not known what the money Phillips took went towards.
Region 8 News made some phone calls to the Blytheville Mayor’s office for a statement, but we have not yet received a response.
